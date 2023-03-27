Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 943.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

INGR traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $100.76. 101,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

