Injective Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $277.15 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $277.15 million and $40.84 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00013980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

