Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $32.44. 5,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.