Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,026 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,028 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $679.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.