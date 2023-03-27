Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

About Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 31.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 106.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

