Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £1,862,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862,000 ($2,286,626.55).

LON CLI opened at GBX 130 ($1.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £516.37 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($2.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

