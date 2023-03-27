Insider Buying: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Buys 155,089 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36.

Shares of DICE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. 443,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,467. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

