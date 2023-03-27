Insider Buying: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Buys 155,089 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DICE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. 443,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,467. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
