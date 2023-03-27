Insider Buying: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Buys 426,374 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc purchased 426,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $89,538.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,438,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,987.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Heliogen stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.25. 2,655,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

