Insider Buying: Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) Insider Purchases 550,000 Shares of Stock

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL – Get Rating) insider Joshua Baker purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,250.00 ($20,302.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 57.26.

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-up, early stage, and growth capital investments. The firm primarily makes investments in companies from Canterbury, New Zealand. It seeks to invest in engineering and clean technology; biotechnology and agri-science; health and medical devices; food; and information technology, software, and electronics.

