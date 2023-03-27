Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 468,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,192. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
