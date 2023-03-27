Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.80. 468,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,192. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 3,705,283 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,481,427 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,496,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,286,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,670,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 766,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

