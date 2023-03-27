Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Acquires 23,077 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Jeffery Scott Kerby acquired 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,923.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,923.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 738,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $230.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 321,643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.