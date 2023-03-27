Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Sells $29,991,744.80 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

