Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 4,365 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Kaloustian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32.

Shares of BIGC remained flat at $8.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 465,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BigCommerce by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $11,170,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

