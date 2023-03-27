Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 4,285 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $548,522.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,365 shares in the company, valued at $36,913,603.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $77,496.57.

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

Impinj Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.60. 205,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.22, a P/E/G ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

