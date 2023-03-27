Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,423. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

