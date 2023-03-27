Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

