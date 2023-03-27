Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

