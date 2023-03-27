Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 24,700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:ADRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.12. 3,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 863.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $779,000.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

