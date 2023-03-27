Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $66.34. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

