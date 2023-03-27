Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000.
NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.08. 16,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
