Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,256,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,763 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

