Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.37

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 1263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.