Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.12. 1,674,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,215. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.