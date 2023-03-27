Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

