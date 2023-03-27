Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 100,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

