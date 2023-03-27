Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 608 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.25. 191,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

