Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.29. 149,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

