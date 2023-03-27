Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,058. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

