Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 543,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

