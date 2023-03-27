Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 181,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.