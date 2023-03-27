Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $280,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 574,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 297,792 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,703,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 264,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.56. 20,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,456. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

