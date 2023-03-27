Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 94,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,606. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

