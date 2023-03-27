Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

3/16/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/3/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.02. 916,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Natixis lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

