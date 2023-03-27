Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,878 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,847% compared to the typical volume of 437 put options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,939. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,537,000 after buying an additional 11,633,475 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth $16,694,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after buying an additional 1,311,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

