Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 79.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. 6,138,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,634. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.