Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $459,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.