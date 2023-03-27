iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Lessened by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,196. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
