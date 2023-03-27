iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lessened by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $82.25. 1,353,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,873. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

