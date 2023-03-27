iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.29. 1,271,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,198. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

