iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 21.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,090 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

