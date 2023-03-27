iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,131,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,090 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

