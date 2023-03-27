iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $48.01. 134,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

