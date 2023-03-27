iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Trimmed by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 212,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,338,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,303 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

