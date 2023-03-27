iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

