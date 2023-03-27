iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 309,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,119. The company has a market capitalization of $919.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

