iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,157,000 after buying an additional 657,246 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,302,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,815,000 after buying an additional 1,746,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 6,488,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,283,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

