iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.93

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 1244249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 735.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 206,635 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 740.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 186,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,684 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

