iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Trimmed by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 869,633 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

