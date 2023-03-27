iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 209.8% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.