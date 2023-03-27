iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. 47,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $891.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

